Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.11. 1,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

Get Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 2,890.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.