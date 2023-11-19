Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 1,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.15.

About Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

