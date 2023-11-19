Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$32.23 and last traded at C$32.18. Approximately 4,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.49.

