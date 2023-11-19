NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. 388,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 498,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
