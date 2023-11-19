NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. 388,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 498,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

