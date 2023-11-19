NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading 2.4% Higher

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 12,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 92,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

NOVONIX Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOVONIX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NOVONIX by 6,798.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NOVONIX in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in NOVONIX during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOVONIX

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

