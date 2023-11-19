Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Shares Up 6.7%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.99. 607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

