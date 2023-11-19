Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

HR opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

