Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,643,000 after buying an additional 1,594,538 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,468,000 after buying an additional 814,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,805,000 after buying an additional 1,200,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

TRP opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

