Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.75 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

