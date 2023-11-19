Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,687 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $260.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

