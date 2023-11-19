Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 569,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 912.0% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 565,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 509,308 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,729,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

