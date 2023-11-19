Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $3,338,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 217,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,541 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BOCT stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $153.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

