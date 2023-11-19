Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

PJUN stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

