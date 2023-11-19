Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after acquiring an additional 203,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

