Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:UJAN opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.