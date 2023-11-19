Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $54.31 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $54.31 million and $28.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 300,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.