Comparing Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Elior Group and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elior Group N/A N/A N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 2.67% 4.12% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elior Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -20.71 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.46 $6.91 million $0.36 49.67

This table compares Elior Group and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Elior Group. Elior Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elior Group and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elior Group 3 1 2 0 1.83 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 3 1 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.92%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Elior Group.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Elior Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc. The company operates approximately 20,250 restaurants and points of sale. Elior Group SA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

