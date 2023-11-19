Analyzing Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) and Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) and Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Genel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Inpex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and Inpex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.52 2.14 Inpex $17.58 billion 1.11 $3.30 billion $2.56 5.48

Profitability

Inpex has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy. Genel Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inpex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Genel Energy and Inpex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Inpex 20.59% 12.50% 8.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genel Energy and Inpex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Inpex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genel Energy presently has a consensus price target of $192.00, indicating a potential upside of 17,119.73%. Given Genel Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genel Energy is more favorable than Inpex.

Summary

Inpex beats Genel Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. In addition, the company transports natural gas, as well as operates, manages, and maintains gas pipelines. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

