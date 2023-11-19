Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) & Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Head to Head Analysis

Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) and Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sector 10 and Harvard Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A Harvard Bioscience -2.90% 3.42% 1.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sector 10 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) 0.00 Harvard Bioscience $112.52 million 1.62 -$9.52 million ($0.08) -53.50

This table compares Sector 10 and Harvard Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sector 10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harvard Bioscience. Harvard Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sector 10, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sector 10 and Harvard Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 10 0 0 0 0 N/A Harvard Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harvard Bioscience has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.55%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than Sector 10.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Sector 10 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sector 10

Sector 10, Inc., a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings. It also provides preclinical products that includes platform to assess physiological data from organisms for research, drug discovery, and drug development services comprising implantable and externally worn telemetry systems for use in research to collect cardiovascular, central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic data; behavioral products; isolated organ and surgical products, instruments and accessories for tissue, and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; turn-key respiratory system solutions, including plethysmograph chambers, data acquisition hardware, physiological signal analysis software, and final report generation; inhalation and exposure systems; and GLP-capable data acquisition and analysis systems. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories; and contract research organizations and academic labs. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, Heka, Hugo Sachs, Multichannel Systems MCS GmbH, and Panlab brands. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Holliston, Massachusetts.

