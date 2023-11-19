Analyzing Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) & Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF)

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Mission Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mission Produce and Mitsubishi Shokuhin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mitsubishi Shokuhin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Mission Produce presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Mission Produce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

This table compares Mission Produce and Mitsubishi Shokuhin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $1.05 billion 0.61 -$34.60 million ($0.69) -12.99 Mitsubishi Shokuhin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Shokuhin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mission Produce.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and Mitsubishi Shokuhin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce -5.22% 2.22% 1.26% Mitsubishi Shokuhin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mission Produce beats Mitsubishi Shokuhin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd. and changed its name to Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. in July 2011. Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

