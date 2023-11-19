Head to Head Survey: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 31.56% 23.09% 12.71% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.26 $1.21 billion $7.04 8.25 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Matador Resources and New Source Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Matador Resources and New Source Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%.

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -9.97, indicating that its stock price is 1,097% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About New Source Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.