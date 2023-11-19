Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) vs. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Head to Head Survey

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aixtron and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aixtron 0 1 3 0 2.75 Amtech Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amtech Systems has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.33%. Given Amtech Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Aixtron.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -57.69 Amtech Systems $106.30 million 1.00 $17.37 million $0.26 28.85

This table compares Aixtron and Amtech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aixtron. Aixtron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amtech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Aixtron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aixtron and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aixtron N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems 3.07% 4.32% 3.03%

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Aixtron on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services. It supplies deposition equipment for volume production, research and development of equipment, and pre-series productions. In addition, the company's technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon, and organic semiconductor materials, which are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling, and lighting displays application, as well as edge technologies. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, horizontal diffusion furnaces, and custom high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor, electronics, and electro/mechanical assembly manufacturers, as well as automotive and other industries; and diffusion and reflow thermal systems, as well as wafer polishing equipment and related services. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. This segment also offers substrate process chemicals for use in various manufacturing processes, including semiconductors, silicon and compound semiconductor wafers, and optics. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

