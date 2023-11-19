Financial Survey: SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) vs. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SSE and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 1 3 0 2.75 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.92%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than SSE.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SSE has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SSE and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 64.47% 8.50% 4.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSE and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $15.18 billion 1.64 -$101.49 million N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $618.89 million 4.83 $396.95 million $2.29 7.33

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSE.

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats SSE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 189 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and owns 34.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.2% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. The publicly announced $16.0 billion intensification program ($10.9 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 55.5 million square feet (40.4 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 26.6 million square feet (18.1 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within the next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 20.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Final closings of the first three phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and all 1,741 units, in addition to the 22 townhomes that complete these phases, have now closed. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units commenced closing and occupancy in March 2023.

