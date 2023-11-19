Financial Survey: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) versus Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) and Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Sentient Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.61 -$553.91 million N/A N/A Sentient Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sentient Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48% Sentient Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natura &Co and Sentient Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sentient Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Sentient Brands.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Sentient Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Sentient Brands

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc., a product development and brand management company, focuses on building innovative brands in the luxury and premium market space. It offers CBD luxury skin care and lifestyle products, such as purifying exfoliator, replenishing facial oil, ultra-nourishing face cream, and revitalizing eye cream under the Oeuvre brand through direct-to consumer online e-commerce platform, as well as wholesale partners. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Buying, Inc. and changed its name to Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. in March 2021. Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

