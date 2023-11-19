TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Reaches $5.78 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $117.83 million and $5.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004083 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,788,039,813 coins and its circulating supply is 8,981,210,328 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

