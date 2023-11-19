Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

