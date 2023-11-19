Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,820 Shares of Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis US Equity ETF worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Avantis US Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Avantis US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVUS opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05.

About Avantis US Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

