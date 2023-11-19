Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

