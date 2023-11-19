Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 533 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,178. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $654.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.93 and a 200 day moving average of $557.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $659.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

