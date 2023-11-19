Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 947,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,343,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.