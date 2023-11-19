Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
