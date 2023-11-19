Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $247.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $248.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.96.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

