US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $329.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.08.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

