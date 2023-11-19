US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,069,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after purchasing an additional 779,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

