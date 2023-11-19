JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.13. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 91.79% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.