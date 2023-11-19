Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Up 1.7%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 3,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

