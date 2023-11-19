Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Up 1.7%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 3,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.