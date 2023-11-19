Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Up 1.7%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 3,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

