Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Buys A$19,798.04 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Michael del Prado bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$169.21 ($107.78) per share, with a total value of A$19,798.04 ($12,610.22).

Michael del Prado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Michael del Prado purchased 147 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$166.50 ($106.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,475.06 ($15,589.21).

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $1.45. Cochlear’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

