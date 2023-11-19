Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Buys A$19,798.04 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Michael del Prado bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$169.21 ($107.78) per share, with a total value of A$19,798.04 ($12,610.22).
Michael del Prado also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Michael del Prado purchased 147 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$166.50 ($106.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,475.06 ($15,589.21).
Cochlear Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.
Cochlear Increases Dividend
About Cochlear
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
