Insider Buying: V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) CFO Purchases $21,930.00 in Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Mural acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $21,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $21,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V2X Trading Down 0.8 %

V2X stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.66 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in V2X by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 402,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 161,120 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

