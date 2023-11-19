Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $23,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,119.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSW

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.