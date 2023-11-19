Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $31,870.58 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

