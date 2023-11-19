Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $31,870.58 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of DNLI opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.19. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.