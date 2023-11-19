Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) SVP Sells $31,224.30 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $42.09.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
