Paul J. Isaac Buys 20,000 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,692,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,642.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stereotaxis Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 87.98% and a negative net margin of 67.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.