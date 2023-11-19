First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Michael David Cassens Sells 1,240 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Busey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Busey

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

