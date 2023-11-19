Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRSN opened at $210.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

