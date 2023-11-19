Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $25,366.04 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $25,366.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 346,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 116.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

