Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Michele M. Meyers Sells 1,646 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $32,294.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.