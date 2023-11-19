Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading Up 0.5%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 14,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Opthea from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Opthea from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Opthea alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPT

Opthea Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opthea

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. Opthea makes up approximately 1.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 4.99% of Opthea worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.