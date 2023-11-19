Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Trading Up 4%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 38,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 123,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

