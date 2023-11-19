ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.63. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANEW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 33,775.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.