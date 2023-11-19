Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Trading 14.2% Higher

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69. 52,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 15,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

